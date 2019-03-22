LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
North Korea Pulls Out of Liaison Office With South

North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on "instructions from a higher level.

Reuters

Updated:March 22, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
In this file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk during a luncheon. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korea on Friday pulled out of a liaison office with South Korea just north of their armed border, in a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's effort to end hostility and in the wake of a failed summit between the North and the United States.

North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on "instructions from a higher level," South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told a news briefing.
