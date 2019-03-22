English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Korea Pulls Out of Liaison Office With South
North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on "instructions from a higher level.
In this file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk during a luncheon. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korea on Friday pulled out of a liaison office with South Korea just north of their armed border, in a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's effort to end hostility and in the wake of a failed summit between the North and the United States.
North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on "instructions from a higher level," South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told a news briefing.
