North Korea Reports 296,180 New Suspected Covid Cases, 15 More Deaths: Report

North Korea reported 296,180 more people with fever symptoms, with 15 more deaths, amid the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

State media KCNA said a total of 42 people had died, with 820,620 cases and at least 324,550 under medical treatment.

Leader Kim Jong Un has said the outbreak has caused “great upheaval" in North Korea.

KCNA reported that “all provinces, cities and counties of the country have been totally locked down and working units, production units and residential units closed from each other."

Despite activating its “maximum emergency quarantine system" to slow the spread of disease through its unvaccinated population, North Korea is now reporting large numbers of new cases daily.

North Korea confirmed Thursday that the highly contagious Omicron variant had been detected in the capital Pyongyang, with Kim ordering nationwide lockdowns.

(With inputs from agencies)

