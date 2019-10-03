Take the pledge to vote

North Korea Successfully Test Fires Submarine-launched Missile Ahead of Nuclear Talks With US

The Korean Central News Agency said the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to North Korea and the launch had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries.

Associated Press

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:22 AM IST
North Korea Successfully Test Fires Submarine-launched Missile Ahead of Nuclear Talks With US
Representative Image (Reuters)

Seoul: North Korea has said that its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful.

The test-firing on Wednesday was North Korea's first of a submarine-launched missile in three years, which occurred ahead of a restart of nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States this weekend.

The report did not elaborate on whether the missile was fired from a submarine, a barge or other underwater launch platform.

The Korean Central News Agency said the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to North Korea.

KCNA said on Thursday the missile was launched in a vertical mode and that its test had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries.

