North Korea Warns of 'Undesired' Outcome if US Fails to Change Position in Nuclear Talks
North Korea's vice foreign minister said it's resolve for denuclearisation remained unchanged but it will only happen if the United States changes its current calculations
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. (File photo: AP)
Seoul: North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearisation talks, state media reported.
Choe Son Hui said North Korea's resolve for denuclearisation remained unchanged but it will only happen if the United States changes its current calculations, KCNA news agency said.
