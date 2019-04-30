Take the pledge to vote

North Korea Warns of 'Undesired' Outcome if US Fails to Change Position in Nuclear Talks

North Korea's vice foreign minister said it's resolve for denuclearisation remained unchanged but it will only happen if the United States changes its current calculations

Reuters

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
North Korea Warns of 'Undesired' Outcome if US Fails to Change Position in Nuclear Talks
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. (File photo: AP)
Seoul: North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearisation talks, state media reported.

Choe Son Hui said North Korea's resolve for denuclearisation remained unchanged but it will only happen if the United States changes its current calculations, KCNA news agency said.

