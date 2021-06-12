North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Calls For Boost in Military Might, Address Organisational Issues, Says Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked his defense officials to augment the country’s military might and to go into a state of “high-alert posture", reported the China Global Times Network (CGTN) on Saturday, citing a statement by KCNA, the state media of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

As per reports, this statement was made in reaction to the political developments in the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Jong Un had attended a top military commission meeting, where he instructed his defense officials to look after the structural issues.

Supreme Leader of North Korea and the head of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) King Jong Un has been closely monitoring the rapidly changing political developments in the Korean Peninsula.

According to the report, apart from calling for a boost in the nation’s military power, the North Korean leader also asked officials to address organizational issues associated with the military, such as dismissals, transfers, and appointments.

The WPK will be conducting a plenary meeting of its central committee in the month of June, the report further stated.

