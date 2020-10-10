North Korean Leader Kim Speaks At Military Parade In Pyongyang: State TV

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed an unusual predawn military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party on Saturday, according to footage aired on state television.

Kim thanked the military for help in recovering from a series of damaging storms over the summer, and praised the country’s efforts to prevent any coronavirus outbreak.

The anniversary, celebrated with a raft of concerts and festivals, was closely watched around the region as it was seen as an event where Kim could deliver messages to domestic and foreign audiences.

