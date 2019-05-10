Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Ordered 'Long-range Strike' Drill: Report

The new KCNA statement did not say what kind of weapon was fired. It avoided using the words missile, rocket or projectile.

AFP

Updated:May 10, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Ordered 'Long-range Strike' Drill: Report
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watching the launch of a missile (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a "long-range strike" drill, the state news agency reported Friday, a day after South Korea said the weapons fired were short-range missiles.

"At the command post, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un learned about a plan of the strike drill of various long-range strike means and gave an order of start of the drill," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Thursday's launch was the North's second weapons test in less than a week, amid tensions with the US over their fitful drive to reach an agreement under which North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons.

The North fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles from Kusong in North Pyongan province, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday.

The new KCNA statement did not say what kind of weapon was fired. It avoided using the words missile, rocket or projectile.

"The successful drill of deployment and strike designed to inspect the ability of rapid reaction of the defense units... fully showed the might of the units which were fully prepared to proficiently carry out any operation and combat," KCNA said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram