English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Korea's Kim to be Served Swiss Rösti at Inter-Korean Summit
The fried potato dish was chosen as an homage to Kim's childhood spent in Switzerland, the Blue House said in announcing the menu for Friday's welcome dinner.
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un . (File Photo: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be served Swiss rösti with a Korean twist at a summit on Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the South's presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
The fried potato dish was chosen as an homage to Kim's childhood spent in Switzerland, the Blue House said in announcing the menu for Friday's welcome dinner.
Baked John Dory, a dish made from the flat sea fish, will be served as a nod to Moon's younger days in the South Korean port city of Busan.
North Korea has never confirmed Kim Jong Un was educated in Switzerland, but former classmates and teachers have said they spent time with him there. Swiss newspapers have also reported Kim went to school under a pseudonym in Switzerland.
Another item on the menu will be Pyongyang-style cold noodles, or naengmyeon, served in a chilled meat broth.
"President Moon had requested Pyongyang-style cold noodles from Okryu Gwan be included on the menu and North Korea gladly accepted," said Kim Eui-kyeom, the Blue House spokesman.
Okryu Gwan is North Korea's best-known restaurant famous for the dish, and has branches in China as well.
The cold noodles will be made by the head chef at Okryu Gwan, who will travel to the truce border village of Panmunjom where the two leaders will meet on Friday, the Blue House spokesman said.
Kim and Moon can wash down their meal with a fragrant wine made from azaleas.
Also on their table will be a distilled liquor called munbaeju that is 40 percent alcohol by volume and which originated in the North, but is now traditionally made in the South.
Also Watch
The fried potato dish was chosen as an homage to Kim's childhood spent in Switzerland, the Blue House said in announcing the menu for Friday's welcome dinner.
Baked John Dory, a dish made from the flat sea fish, will be served as a nod to Moon's younger days in the South Korean port city of Busan.
North Korea has never confirmed Kim Jong Un was educated in Switzerland, but former classmates and teachers have said they spent time with him there. Swiss newspapers have also reported Kim went to school under a pseudonym in Switzerland.
Another item on the menu will be Pyongyang-style cold noodles, or naengmyeon, served in a chilled meat broth.
"President Moon had requested Pyongyang-style cold noodles from Okryu Gwan be included on the menu and North Korea gladly accepted," said Kim Eui-kyeom, the Blue House spokesman.
Okryu Gwan is North Korea's best-known restaurant famous for the dish, and has branches in China as well.
The cold noodles will be made by the head chef at Okryu Gwan, who will travel to the truce border village of Panmunjom where the two leaders will meet on Friday, the Blue House spokesman said.
Kim and Moon can wash down their meal with a fragrant wine made from azaleas.
Also on their table will be a distilled liquor called munbaeju that is 40 percent alcohol by volume and which originated in the North, but is now traditionally made in the South.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience