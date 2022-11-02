South Korea’s military on Wednesday retaliated to the North Korean firing by launching three precision air-to-ground missiles near the spot on the maritime border where Pyongyang’s ballistic missile landed earlier in the day.

The missiles were fired into waters “near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck,” it said in a statement, adding the exercise showed Seoul would respond “sternly to any provocations”.

The retaliation comes after North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea’s waters that President Yoon Suk-yeol said was “effectively a territorial invasion”.

One short range ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two countries, prompting a rare warning for residents on the island of Ulleungdo to seek shelter in bunkers.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

– The military said it was the “first time since the peninsula was divided” at the end of the Korean War hostilities in 1953 that a North Korean missile had landed so close to the South’s territorial waters.

– “President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea’s provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division,” his office said in a statement.

– The missile that was closest to South Korea landed in waters just 57 kilometers (35 miles) east of the South Korean mainland, the military said.

– South Korea on Wednesday told residents on the island of Ulleungdo off its east coast to evacuate to bunkers after North Korea fired three short range ballistic missiles.

– South Korean military said that the missile launch near its waters is ‘intolerable’ and vowed ‘decisive’ response.

– North Korea said Tuesday that US-South Korean air drills now under way are preparations for a possible invasion and warned that those countries will pay dearly if they attack the North.

– Tensions are extremely high on the North Korean peninsula after months of persistent warnings from Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un could order a nuclear test soon.

