Norway Central Bank Deputy Denied Security Clearance Over Chinese Wife

The deputy governor of Norway's central bank resigned on Friday after he was denied security clearance because he is married to a Chinese citizen, the bank said.

"The Norwegian Civil Security Clearance Authority informs me that the reason that I will not receive a renewed security clearance is that my wife is a Chinese citizen and resides in China, where I support her financially," Jon Nicolaisen said in a statement released by the bank.

"At the same time, they have determined that there are no circumstances regarding me personally that give rise to doubt my suitability for obtaining a security clearance, but that this does not carry sufficient weight. I have now had to take the consequences of this," he added.

As deputy governor, Nicolaisen had a special responsibility stemming from the bank's task of managing Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest valued at more than 1.0 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion).

Nicolaisen, who was born in 1959, and his wife have been married since 2010.

He was appointed to the job in 2014, and his position was renewed in April 2020.

When he was first appointed, security evaluations were done by Norway's finance ministry, bank spokesman Bard Ove Molberg told AFP.

At the time of his reappointment, the evaluation was carried out by the specialised agency, which falls under the justice and public security ministry.

"This process began in late 2019 and continued until the denial was given," he added.

Norwegian authorities regularly accuse China and Russia of espionage attempts targeting the Scandinavian country.

Diplomatic relations between Norway and China also went into a long deep freeze after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2010. Ties were normalised in 2017.