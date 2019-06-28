Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Norwegian Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Abusing Hundreds of Boys

For several years the now 27-year-old posed as a young girl online, mainly calling himself Sandra, and used deception and threats to obtain sexual videos from some 460 boys, many under the age of 16.

AFP

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Norwegian Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Abusing Hundreds of Boys
Representative image.
Loading...

Oslo: A Norwegian man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday for the sexual abuse, including rape, of several hundred underage boys in what was described as the largest such case in the country's history.

For several years the now 27-year-old posed as a young girl online, mainly calling himself Sandra, and used deception and threats to obtain sexual videos from some 460 boys, many under the age of 16.

However the charges against him, which included sexual abuse and rape, only concerned 270 of the victims.

The man, who was also a football referee, impersonated a young girl and promised sweets, smart phones, naked photos or sexual favours to lure his victims to send him videos — and in a few cases to meet him — and then demanded more by threatening to publish the videos.

The man admitted to some of the charges against him when he appeared before the Nedre Romerike District Court in the country's southeast.

The sentence is among the tougher handed out for sexual abuse in the Scandinavian country, in line with the prosecution's claim that it was "the largest case of sexual abuse in Norway".

The man's lawyers simply pleaded for the most lenient sentence possible.

The perpetrator was first arrested in June 2016. But he was subsequently released, allowing him to continue his actions until his second arrest in October that year.

He was also ordered to pay 18.6 million Norwegian kroner (USD2.2 million, 1.9 million euros) in compensation to his victims.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram