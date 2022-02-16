Belarus said that no Russian troop will remain on its soil upon completion of joint military drills, news agency AFP reported citing its foreign ministry.

“Not a single (Russian) soldier or a single unit of military equipment will stay on the territory of Belarus after the drills with Russia,” Belarussian foreign minister Vladimir Makei was quoted as saying by AFP.

Makei’s comments could further help ease tensions between Ukraine and Russia as well between Putin and western leaders as satellite images released last week by Maxar showed large deployments of Russian artillery in parts of Belarus which border Ukraine. Images showed that Russia increased its military presence by placing Su-35 fighters and the S-400 air defence systems along with Iskander missiles in Yelsk and Rechitsa regions of Belarus.

Russia earlier announced that both nations will hold military drills which are scheduled to end on February 20. The foreign minister Makei, according to the AFP report, also spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and said that the conversation helped easing tensions. Makei also said that Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko also made it clear that on completion of the military drill the Russian forces will depart.

Lukashenko drew closer to Russian president Putin after the latter extended support to him after his dubious win in Belarusian presidential elections which many complained was achieved by stifling political opponents. Nigel Gould-Davies, a former British ambassador to Belarus told news agency Guardian that the military drills conducted in Belarus was a means of ‘extracting the price of the support’ extended by Putin when Lukashenko was facing sanctions from the West who did not recognise his victory.

The announcement also comes shortly after Russia announced that it has completed its military drills in Crimea and the troops will be returning to their bases. Earlier on Tuesday, Russia made a similar announcement saying that some of its units are returning to their bases. Putin also later in a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russia does not want a war in Europe.

