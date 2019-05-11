English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Not Breach of Trust', Says Trump on North Korea's Recent Weapons Tests
Trump said that the weapons are short-range and can't be considered a breach of trust at all.
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday in an interview with Politico that North Korea's recent weapons tests were not a "breach of trust."
"They're short-range and I don't consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no," he said.
"These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
