Not Earning More Money: UK PM Hopeful Boris Johnson Talks About Sacrifice

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Not Earning More Money: UK PM Hopeful Boris Johnson Talks About Sacrifice

Johnson, a former London mayor who is the bookmakers' favourite to win the leadership contest against his rival, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, said he had sacrificed a bigger wage and finishing a book on Shakespeare.

Reuters

Updated:July 5, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Not Earning More Money: UK PM Hopeful Boris Johnson Talks About Sacrifice
File picture of Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
Loading...

Darlington/England: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, stumbled on Friday when asked if he had ever set his own self-interest aside in his career, saying he had sacrificed a bigger wage and finishing a book on Shakespeare.

At a hustings event to try to win over members of the governing Conservative Party, who will ultimately choose the new prime minister later this month, Johnson was caught off guard when an interviewer asked him to detail when he had set aside his "own self-interest for the good of the country".

"It's a good question, and obviously it's embarrassing but true, that it is obviously possible ... to make more money by not being a full-time politician," he told an audience in northeastern England which greeted his comments with muted laughter.

After a pause, he went on to say: "And ... being a full-time politician means I won't be able, for instance, to rapidly complete a book on Shakespeare that I have in preparation."

Johnson, a former London mayor who is the bookmakers' favourite to win the leadership contest against his rival, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, has been carefully managed by his team to limit his tendency to go off-script.

So far, well-documented gaffes that marked his tenure as British foreign minister have been limited, and even his comments about earning more and finishing his book did little to dampen his support.

"Boris is a leader, Jeremy is a doer," Conservative member John Pollock said. "Boris doesn't need to know the detail as long he gets the right people to do their jobs."

The winner of the contest will be announced on July 23.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram