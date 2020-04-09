WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Not Euro Zone Bonds, Germany Will Back Other Ideas to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact: Merkel

File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Image: Reuters)

Merkel said that even as Europe is together in the face of the pandemic, there should not be common debt because of the situation of the continent’s political union.

  • Reuters Berlin
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
Share this:

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday rejected demands by Italy for common euro zone bonds to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that Germany would back other instruments to help countries hard-hit by the crisis.

“I spoke today with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for a long time and we agree that there is an urgent need for solidarity in Europe, which is going through one of its most difficult hours, if not the most difficult,” Merkel said.

“And Germany is ready for this solidarity and committed to it. Germany’s well-being depends on Europe being well. Now, which instruments are fit for this purpose, here there are different views. You know that I don’t believe we should have common debt because of the situation of our political union and that’s why we reject this,” she added during a news conference.

“But there are so many ways to show solidarity and I believe we will find a good solution.”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,135,791

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,577,783

    +59,823

  • Cured/Discharged

    348,319

     

  • Total DEATHS

    93,673

    +5,218
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres