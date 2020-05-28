WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Says Coronavirus a 'Very Bad Gift' from China to The Rest of The World

File photo: US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)

File photo: US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said, "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
Share this:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that coronavirus was a "very bad gift" from China to the rest of the world, as America surpassed the grim milestone of over one lakh COVID-19-linked deaths.

"All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!" Trump said in a tweet. "We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000," he said.

The US reached the painful milestone of 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths - the highest in the world - on Wednesday.

"To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" said the president.

The New York Times said that the death toll exceeds the number of US military combat fatalities in every conflict since the Korean War.

It matches the toll in the US of the 1968 flu pandemic, and it is approaching the 116,000 killed in another flu outbreak a decade before that, it said.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus has impacted all age groups and communities in the US. Asian Americans accounts for 4.7 per cent of the total coronavirus cases and Black Americans 26.3 per cent.

Globally more than 355,000 people have died and over 5.6 million tested positive. In the United States more than 1.7 million Americans have tested positive with COVID 19.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading