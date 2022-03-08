'Not Hiding, Humanitarian Corridors Didn't Work': Key Things Volodymyr Zelenskyy Said While Sharing Location

I am not hiding, I am not afraid of anyone — A message from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been doing rounds on social media after he posted a video of himself of Instagram, sharing his location. The President of the war-torn country has in the past refused to flee in the past despite US offers, and has been active on social media since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In the recent video shared on Instagrm, Zelenskyy also thanked the Ukrainian army for their efforts and reiterated his belief that his country would emerge victorious.

Here are the Key Things Volodymyr Zelenskyy Said in His Message

- Now I will say one thing: I stay here. I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours.

- You know, we used to say: Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that. Today is the 12th. Twelfth evening of our struggle. Our defense. We are all on the ground, we are all working.

- My team is with me. The territorial defense is on the ground. The servicemen are in positions. Our heroes! Doctors, rescuers, transporters, diplomats, journalists… Everyone. We are all at war. We all contribute to our victory, which will definitely be achieved. By force of arms and our army. By force of words and our diplomacy. By force of spirit, which the first, the second and each of us have.

- Everywhere people defended themselves, although they do not have weapons there. But these are our people, and that’s why they have weapons. They have courage. Dignity. And hence the ability to go out and say: I’m here, it’s mine, and I won’t give it away. My city. My community. My Ukraine.

- We shout at the invaders together with you. We stand in the squares and streets with you. We are not afraid with you when the invaders open fire and try to drive everyone away. You do not back down, we do not back down.

- We know that hatred that the enemy brought to our cities with shelling and bombing will not remain there. There will be no trace of it. Hatred is not about us. Therefore, there will be no trace of the enemy. We will rebuild everything. We will make our cities destroyed by the invader better than any city in Russia.

- There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did it work? Russian tanks worked instead. Russian “Grads”. Russian mines. They even mined the road, which was agreed to transport food and medicine for people and children in Mariupol.

- We must realize that every day of struggle, every day of resistance creates better conditions for us. Strong position to guarantee our future. In peace. After this war.

- The third round of negotiations in Belarus took place today. I would like to say – the third and final. But we are realists. So we will talk. We will insist on negotiations until we find a way to tell our people: this is how we will come to peace.

- Our gratitude to all the military. Our gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Our gratitude is boundless. Glory to Ukraine!

