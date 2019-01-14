English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Not Intimidated’, Says Turkey After Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate’ Country's Economy
US President Donald Trump had warned Turkey of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces in the wake of the US troop pullout from Syria.
File photo of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (Reuters)
Syria: Turkey on Monday said it would not be intimidated by threats after US President Donald Trump warned of devastating economic consequences over any attack on Kurdish forces, but indicated that Ankara was open to the idea of a security zone in Syria.
"We have said repeatedly we are not scared of and will not be intimidated by any threats," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding: "Economic threats against Turkey will get nowhere."
He said Turkey was "not against" a "security zone" in Syria, during a press conference in Ankara with his Luxembourg counterpart Jean Asselborn.
Trump had on Sunday warned Turkey on Sunday of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces in the wake of the US troop pullout from Syria, while also urging the Kurds not to "provoke" Ankara.
