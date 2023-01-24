Not Just Hindus, Ahmadiyya Muslims Too Not Safe in Pakistan: Graves Desecrated in Faisalabad | Exclusive

Unknown miscreants desecrated graves of Ahmaddiya Muslims at 89 GB Ratan in Pakistan’s Faisalabad on January 22, said local sources. Minorities, especially Ahmadis or Ahmadiya Muslims, are vulnerable in Pakistan and are often targeted by religious extremists.

According to sources, they trespassed the Ahmadiyya graveyard by cutting the barbed wires. Later, they tried to torch the coffins and some other items.

A similar attack was carried out on November 20 in the same graveyard, where unknown miscreants removed gravestones from three Ahmadiyya graves.

The recent desecration of an Ahmadi worship place in Gujranwala is not only a grave violation of the community's fundamental rights, but also contravenes the very spirit of the 2014 Tasadduq Jillani judgement. pic.twitter.com/JigvlIIH2V— Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) December 11, 2022

The Human Rights of Commission of Pakistan had then said: “The recent desecration of an Ahmadi worship place in Gujranwala is not only a grave violation of the community’s fundamental rights, but also contravenes the very spirit of the 2014 Tasadduq Jillani judgement.”

The incident was reported to police who didn’t register a first information report (FIR), said sources.

Pakistan’s Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

In May 2022, a 35-year-old Pakistani man belonging to the minority Ahmadi community was stabbed to death by a religious fanatic over his faith in the country’s Punjab province, the police said.

“Attacks on Ahmadis are increasing with every passing day. It is becoming more difficult for Ahmadis to do even basic things like running their business or going to their work. The government is not interested in curtailing hate speech or apprehending those behind this violence," Jamaat Ahmadiya Pakistan spokesperson had then said on Twitter.

