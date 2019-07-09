Not Kosher: Israel Embassy in Brazil Mocked Over Lobster Lunch Photo
According to Jewish kosher dietary rules, fish with fins and scales are allowed to be eaten, but shellfish, like pork, are forbidden.
Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro (left) has what appears to be a lobster lunch with Israeli ambassador Yossi Shelley on Sunday ahead of the Copa America soccer final.
Brasilia: A bungled attempt to alter a photo of Israel's ambassador to Brazil apparently enjoying a lobster lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro has been ridiculed on social media, where users accused the embassy of censoring the non-kosher shellfish.
The photo of Yossi Shelley and Bolsonaro was taken Sunday ahead of the Copa America soccer final between Brazil and Peru.
Posted on the embassy's official Twitter account, it shows the contents of their plates inexpertly scribbled out in black.
The ends of what appear to be lobster shells are still visible in the photo.
"The lobster was censored!" decried Twitter user Lorde Ingles of the photo that was liked nearly 2,700 times on the social media network and drew a thousand comments.
Vudu Reverso posted a photo of the men with the offending meal cropped out and the message: "Guys, did any of us stop to think that it was enough to crop the photo?"
Another Twitter user called Xamander shared a digitally-manipulated version of the photo showing unidentified meat and rice decorated with a smiley face on the ambassador's plate.
Bolsonaro's plate features what appears to be a fruit salad in the shape of a lion's face.
"I helped you do a better job with the photoshopping," Xamander wrote.
The Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on why the photo was doctored.
According to Jewish kosher dietary rules, fish with fins and scales are allowed to be eaten, but shellfish, like pork, are forbidden.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Kendall Jenner Completing Hailey Baldwin's Bottle Cap Challenge While Jet Skiing is Unmissable
- Meet 'It's OK', a Bluetooth Cassette Player Already Crowdfunded on Kickstarter
- Facebook, Twitter Left Out of Social Media Summit in USA
- India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s