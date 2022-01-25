Not Only Patels, 3 Other Families Who Attempted To Enter US Found Missing: Report

The investigation into the death of the family of four across the US-Canada border revealed connections to human trafficking rackets rampant in Gujarat which promise to send individuals to US or Canada after charging large amounts of money.

The deaths of Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishali Patel, their children Gopi and Dharmik has led to investigation into local agents who send families to US and Canada, according to a report by news agency The Times of India. The report revealed that there were 10 families which were sent to the US over the past three years. Three families out of these 10 have gone missing, the report revealed.

The Patels belonged to the Dingucha village in Kalol taluka of state capital Ahmedabad. The four were a larger group of Indians who were sent to Canada by the local agents who would then smuggle them to the US. Gujarat Police, according to the report by TOI, have apprehended the local agent. The agent told the police that he sent the Patels to Canada in the first week of January. The police also revealed the modus operandi of the travel agent. They said that the agent initially sent people to small countries, like Thailand, on tourist visas to establish their cover as genuine travellers. The agent would then send them to Canada following which an infiltration bid into the US would be attempted. The report by TOI also revealed that the Patels may have spent more than a crore in a bid to secure their entry to the US.

The police said that many inhabitants in the area want to go to the US for better living. They further added that the families attempt to go to the US without valid visas despite the risks in doing so.

The dead bodies of the members of the Patel family were found metres away from the US-Canada border in Emerson, Manitoba in Canada by a patrol of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). All four died due to extreme cold which is common in most parts of the US and Canada during the winter season. The police arrested Steve Shand, a Florida resident, who was smuggling other undocumented migrants including Gujaratis from Canada to US via the border near Manitoba.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.