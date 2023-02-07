CHANGE LANGUAGE
News » World » 'Not Said by Me': Man Attributes False Quote to Rushdie, Author Responds
By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 11:34 IST

New York, United States

A Twitter-used attributed a false quote to Salman Rushdie in a Twitter thread discussing incidents of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark

Booker-Prize winning author Salman Rushdie on Tuesday shot back at a Twitter user for misquoting him on Twitter. A Twitter user posted a picture of Rushdie wearing a spectacle with one lens covering the eye which was damaged following a brutal stabbing at a literary event in the US.

“Fake quote. Not said by me,” Rushdie tweeted. His tweet was part of a thread which was discussing the recent incident of burning of Quran in Sweden and Denmark. The Twitter user tweeted a photo with a false quote beside Rushdie’s photo.

Rushdie has reappeared in public and said he feels lucky to have survived the attack, according to a report by the New Yorker. Rushdie was delivering a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12, 2022 when a man stormed the stage and stabbed and punched him several times.

The attack left him blind in one eye but the author said that he felt gratitude towards those who showed their support to the author and his family, including sons Zafar and Milan.

“I’m lucky. What I really want to say is that my main overwhelming feeling is gratitude. I’m able to get up and walk around. When I say I’m fine, I mean, there are bits of my body that need constant check ups. It was a colossal attack,” Rushdie was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Salman Rushdie has also recently released his fourth novel ‘Victory City’. The book is published by Penguin Random House.

The book was completed before the attack on him and traces back to a trip decades ago to Hampi, the site in Karnataka of the ruins of the mediaeval Vijayanagara empire, the PTI reported.

Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail in the village of Mayville. He is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Read all the Latest News

February 07, 2023, 11:33 IST
February 07, 2023, 11:34 IST
