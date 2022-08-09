‘Not Scared of China, Need to Deal with Threats’: Taiwan Defence Minister Joseph Wu

Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu said that the Chinese threat to Taiwans’ sovereignty and freedom is more serious than ever.

During an interview with news agency CNN, Wu said even before US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit the threat always existed.

“The Chinese military threat against Taiwan has always been there and that is the fact that we need to deal with,” Wu was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

Wu also defended Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, even though he highlighted that the Taiwanese officials were intimated only hours before her arrival.

Wu expressed concerns that the war drills were a precursor to an invasion but said Taiwan is not scared.

“I worry that China may really launch a war against Taiwan. This kind of behaviour is wrecking the status quo, and it’s wrecking peace and stability in this region and it should not be accepted,” Wu was quoted as saying.

He said it depends on the Chinese government whether they want to pursue diplomatic and peaceful relations with Taiwan but warned that China will not stop at Taiwan.

He highlighted that any move from China could also mean trouble for the rest of the western Pacific.

He said the recent drills were to ‘simulate’ an attack on the island.

Beijing has also ramped up pressure on Taiwan by announcing trade sanctions and carrying out cyberattacks on Taiwan government websites.

The foreign minister said that these actions are similar to what Russia did before invading Ukraine earlier this year in February. Wu said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) was planning to declare Taiwan’s internal waters as its own territory ahead of the visit by the US House Speaker.

The Chinese military were slated to end the drills last Sunday but as of Monday the drills continue and are expected to run for a few more days, raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

“But what it is doing right now is trying to scare us and the best way to deal with it (is) to show to China that we are not scared,” Wu said.

The people in Taipei reflected that attitude as restaurants and public transport were packed with people and life carried on as usual despite the threat.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here