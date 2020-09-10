Not Seeing Indications North Korea Looking To 'lash Out', U.S. General Says

WASHINGTON: The head of U.S. forces in South Korea said on Thursday that he was not seeing indications that North Korea was looking to “lash out” ahead of an expected military parade as Pyongyang is internally focused on dealing with typhoon damage and the coronavirus.

“There’s people suggesting that perhaps there will be a rollout of a new weapon system. Maybe, but we’re not seeing any indications right now of any sort of lashing out,” General Robert Abrams said during an event.

