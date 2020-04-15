WORLD

1-MIN READ

'Not the Time to Reduce the Resources' of WHO in Fight Against Coronavirus: UN Chief

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said his country would cut off funding to WHO for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
United Nations: It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," he said, after US President Donald Trump announced earlier that his country would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

