‘Not Welcome in the UK’: Man Threatens RSS, BJP Before Joining Violent Protest Outside Smethwick Temple

A video of a masked man threatening the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surfaced online. The identity of the man remains unknown.

A message from a masked Muslim outside the Hindu temple in Smethwick, Birmingham 😮 pic.twitter.com/KrbmeMBpgD — Pembrokeshire-Patriot (@DarrenEdmundso1) September 20, 2022

“This is a message from BJP-RSS Hindutva supporters. You’re not welcome in Birmingham. You’re not welcome in Leicester. You’re not welcome in Nottingham. You’re not welcome anywhere in the UK. Anyone of your hate speakers… we’re going to turn up for all of them. Stop organising this…” the young man, wearing a hoodie and a mask can be heard saying.

It is noteworthy that the man is seen outside Smethwick’s Durga Bhawan Temple in the Midlands region of the UK, close to Birmingham, where earlier on Tuesday evening a mob of hundred of unruly youth, mostly from the Pakistani community carried out a violent demonstration.

The video, according to the man’s own words, was shot before the violence broke out outside Smethwick’s Durga Bhawan Temple. “We’re here now, outside the Mandir. It is a peaceful protest. We’re causing no trouble but we are here, we just turned up just to let you know that if you come down, we are all going to be here,” he says.

“Even the speaker’s (event) is canceled (but) look how many have turned up,” the man says. He claims he has no issues with Hindus or British Hindus.

“If you’re planning to come to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham, give us a time we’ll be there,” he says.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

The man was referring to an already canceled event which was to be hosted by Sadhvi Ritambhara, the founder of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalyagram. The man alleged in the video that Sadhvi Ritambhara would have delivered a hate speech and then went on to challenge the RSS and the BJP to come to Birmingham.

Later toward the evening, hundreds of youth from the Pakistani community hurled abuses, burst crackers, threw bottles inside the temple and showed indecent gestures towards the officials of the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick leading to a large-scale police deployment. Chants of Allah-o-Akbar were also heard.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here