English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Worth Talking to US and Deal with 'Untrustworthy' Europeans Carefully, Says Iran Leader
Tensions ramped up between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal last year and reimposed sanctions.
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo -/File Photo
Loading...
Geneva: Iran can only lose by negotiating with the United States and must be careful to limit any dealings with some "untrustworthy" European states, the Islamic Republic's top leader said on Wednesday.
Tensions ramped up between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal last year and reimposed sanctions.
The US sanctions are putting unprecedented pressure on Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last month.
Tehran has now turned to the remaining signatories, particularly the European powers — France, Germany and Britain — to salvage the deal.
"With regard to America, no problem can be resolved and negotiations with it have nothing but economic and spiritual loss," Khamenei wrote on his official website.
"Today, the Iranian people see some European countries as cunning and untrustworthy along with the criminal America. The government of the Islamic Republic must carefully preserve its boundaries with them."
"Iran must not retreat a single step from national and revolutionary values."
Khamenei pointed to sanctions as a big external challenge for the country and added, in an apparent jab at pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, "weakness in managment" was one of the biggest internal challenges.
France, Germany and Britain opened a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran last month to avert U.S. sanctions but top Iranian officials have said that Europe has not done enough to keep the deal intact.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tensions ramped up between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal last year and reimposed sanctions.
The US sanctions are putting unprecedented pressure on Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last month.
Tehran has now turned to the remaining signatories, particularly the European powers — France, Germany and Britain — to salvage the deal.
"With regard to America, no problem can be resolved and negotiations with it have nothing but economic and spiritual loss," Khamenei wrote on his official website.
"Today, the Iranian people see some European countries as cunning and untrustworthy along with the criminal America. The government of the Islamic Republic must carefully preserve its boundaries with them."
"Iran must not retreat a single step from national and revolutionary values."
Khamenei pointed to sanctions as a big external challenge for the country and added, in an apparent jab at pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, "weakness in managment" was one of the biggest internal challenges.
France, Germany and Britain opened a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran last month to avert U.S. sanctions but top Iranian officials have said that Europe has not done enough to keep the deal intact.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results