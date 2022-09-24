The Taliban regime in Kabul has demanded an unconditional apology from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his statement at the United Nations that Afghanistan is a safe haven for terrorists.

“We reject the statement made by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. His statement is unwarranted and demeaning. Pakistan should issue an unconditional apology,” a top Taliban source told News18.

“Our personal friend Shehbaz Sharif told the whole world at the UN that Afghanistan is a safe haven for terrorists, that Afghanistan is a great threat to the world. This is nothing but humiliation,” the Taliban leader added.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Sharif’s speech represented a departure from last year, when then Pakistan prime minister Khan expressed optimism about the then-incipient Taliban rule in Afghanistan and exhorted the General Assembly not to isolate the new government. A year later, no UN member state has recognised the Taliban government.

“Pakistan would also like to see an Afghanistan which is at peace with itself and the world, and which respects and nurtures all its citizens, without regard to gender, ethnicity and religion,” Sharif said, avoiding direct mention of its current government.

During his afternoon speech, Sharif also spoke at length about regional instability and terrorism — of which he called Pakistan “the principal victim”.

Tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban have increased in recent months despite historically close ties, primarily over border issues, and more recently on charges that Pakistan had allowed its air space to be used by US drones to strike targets in Afghanistan.

On September 14 this year, Taliban and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire after the latter tried to erect a military structure on the Afghan-Pakistani border, causing multiple casualties on both sides.

Sharif’s statement and Taliban’s objection to it could exacerbate tensions between Afghanistan and its neighbour at a time when the Afghan Taliban is mediating talks between Pakistan and a Pakistani Taliban militant group.

