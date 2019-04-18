English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Notre-Dame Esplanade to Get 'Ephemeral' Wooden Cathedral for Worshippers Until it Reopens
The government said it would launch an international architecture contest to replace the burning steeple which came crashing down during Monday's inferno, along with a large part of the roof.
Holes seen in the dome inside the damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Paris: Catholic worshippers feeling orphaned by the fire that ravaged part of Notre-Dame will be welcomed in an "ephemeral cathedral" of wood in front of the Paris monument until it reopens, Notre-Dame's chief priest said Thursday.
Speaking to France's CNews television channel Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said: "We mustn't say 'the cathedral is closed for five years and that's it'.
To give the faithful somewhere to congregate next to Notre-Dame, he suggested: "Can I not build an ephemeral cathedral on the esplanade (in front of Notre-Dame)?" Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had backed the idea and agreed to give over part of the esplanade to the church for a wooden structure, he said.
Chauvet said the wooden "cathedral" would host priests who could address some of the millions of tourists who throng the original 850-year-old Gothic cathedral each year.
On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said he aimed to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years.
The government said it would launch an international architecture contest to replace the burning steeple which came crashing down during Monday's inferno, along with a large part of the roof.
Chauvet said the surrogate "cathedral" would be erected quickly, as soon as the esplanade reopens after work to secure the cathedral is completed.
The fire is believed to have been accidentally triggered by restoration work which was being carried out on the steeple.
Speaking to France's CNews television channel Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said: "We mustn't say 'the cathedral is closed for five years and that's it'.
To give the faithful somewhere to congregate next to Notre-Dame, he suggested: "Can I not build an ephemeral cathedral on the esplanade (in front of Notre-Dame)?" Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had backed the idea and agreed to give over part of the esplanade to the church for a wooden structure, he said.
Chauvet said the wooden "cathedral" would host priests who could address some of the millions of tourists who throng the original 850-year-old Gothic cathedral each year.
On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said he aimed to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years.
The government said it would launch an international architecture contest to replace the burning steeple which came crashing down during Monday's inferno, along with a large part of the roof.
Chauvet said the surrogate "cathedral" would be erected quickly, as soon as the esplanade reopens after work to secure the cathedral is completed.
The fire is believed to have been accidentally triggered by restoration work which was being carried out on the steeple.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mental Hai Kya?' Movie Poster Draws Backlash From Actual Mental Health Experts
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Salman Khan is Middle-Aged Businessman, Alia Bhatt Aspiring Actress in Bhansali's 'Inshallah'
- Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
- Renault Plans to Launch Four New Cars in India, Triber MPV Coming This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results