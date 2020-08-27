Novavax Firm May Take US Approval for Its Covid-19 Vaccine in December: Report
Nurse Isabelli Guasso administers China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to volunteer and nurse Fabiana Souza, at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
The company plans to produce part of the vaccine at its Czech plant, which will give the country access to the product once it is approved, a paper cited Executive Stanley Erck as saying.
Novavax Inc expects filing for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States in December, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said in an interview for Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny, released on Thursday.
The company plans to produce part of the vaccine at its Czech plant, which will give the country access to the product once it is approved, the paper cited Erck as saying.
Novavax said on Monday it had begun enrolling volunteers for the second phase of an ongoing clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with interim data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f44feadabdb6a740ea04da5
[youtube_id] => DJs4h1scZiA
[title] => Russia Reaches Out To India For Partnership On The World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine, Sputnik V
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=corona+vaccine%2Ccoronavirus%2Ccovid+corona+vaccine%2Ccovid+vaccine%2Ccovid-19&publish_min=2020-08-24T13:14:05.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-27T13:14:05.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)