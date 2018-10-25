GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Now, Suspicious Package Sent to US Ex-Vice President Joe Biden: Report

Former President Barack Obama was among the targets of at least five suspected package bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN in what New York officials branded an act of terrorism.

Reuters

Updated:October 25, 2018, 8:26 AM IST
Former US Vice-President Joe Biden. (Reuters)
Washington: U.S. federal investigators are trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, a federal official said on Wednesday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
