Now, Suspicious Package Sent to US Ex-Vice President Joe Biden: Report
Former President Barack Obama was among the targets of at least five suspected package bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN in what New York officials branded an act of terrorism.
Former US Vice-President Joe Biden. (Reuters)
Washington: U.S. federal investigators are trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, a federal official said on Wednesday.
