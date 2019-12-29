Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

NRC is India's Internal Affair, Says Chief of Border Guards Bangladesh

Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam said the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
NRC is India's Internal Affair, Says Chief of Border Guards Bangladesh
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is completely an "internal affair" of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) said here on Sunday.

The BGB will continue to work to prevent illegal crossings into India, its Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam said at a press conference here.

A BGB delegation, led by Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with their counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. "This is completely an internal affair of the Indian government," he said when asked to comment on the NRC issue.

