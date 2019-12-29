NRC is India's Internal Affair, Says Chief of Border Guards Bangladesh
Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam said the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is completely an "internal affair" of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) said here on Sunday.
The BGB will continue to work to prevent illegal crossings into India, its Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam said at a press conference here.
A BGB delegation, led by Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with their counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. "This is completely an internal affair of the Indian government," he said when asked to comment on the NRC issue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Sania Mirza Gets Teary-eyed in Sister Anam's Wedding Video, Says She and Son Izhaan Will Miss Her