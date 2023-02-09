CHANGE LANGUAGE
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
1-MIN READ

NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 15:05 IST

Moscow

The NSA is on a 2-day visit to Moscow. (Photo: Twitter/ @IndEmbMoscow)

The NSA is on a 2-day visit to Moscow. (Photo: Twitter/ @IndEmbMoscow)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held wide ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval who is on a two-day visit to Moscow called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

“NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the Indian embassy in Russia tweeted.

Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the NSA addressed a multilateral security dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, where he said that an inclusive and representative dispensation in Kabul is in the larger interest of the Afghan society.

first published:February 09, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 15:05 IST
