NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval who is on a two-day visit to Moscow called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

“NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the Indian embassy in Russia tweeted.

Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the NSA addressed a multilateral security dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, where he said that an inclusive and representative dispensation in Kabul is in the larger interest of the Afghan society.

