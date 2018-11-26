English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Number of Injured in 6.3 Magnitude Iran Quake Rises to 634, No Fatalities Reported
The report on Monday said most were immediately released from hospitals and suffered only slight injuries.
Representative Image.
Tehran: Iranian state television says the number of injured people from Sunday night's magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the country's west has risen to 634.
The report on Monday said most were immediately released from hospitals and suffered only slight injuries. There have been no reported fatalities from the temblor. The earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq, damaging buildings and sending fearful residents running into the streets.
It hit near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which was the epicenter of an earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless. That earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and also injured more than 9,000 people. Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average.
The report on Monday said most were immediately released from hospitals and suffered only slight injuries. There have been no reported fatalities from the temblor. The earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq, damaging buildings and sending fearful residents running into the streets.
It hit near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which was the epicenter of an earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless. That earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and also injured more than 9,000 people. Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Have Bought a House Together in Mumbai: Reports
- The Mummy Returns: Egypt Opens Ancient Tomb and Sarcophagi in Luxor
- North, South Korea Win UNESCO Heritage Status with Joint Wrestling Bid
- Hockey World Cup: We Must Keep Possession, Make Correct Decisions – India Coach Harendra Singh