1-min read

Number of Injured in 6.3 Magnitude Iran Quake Rises to 634, No Fatalities Reported

The report on Monday said most were immediately released from hospitals and suffered only slight injuries.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2018, 11:04 PM IST
Representative Image.
Tehran: Iranian state television says the number of injured people from Sunday night's magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the country's west has risen to 634.

The report on Monday said most were immediately released from hospitals and suffered only slight injuries. There have been no reported fatalities from the temblor. The earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq, damaging buildings and sending fearful residents running into the streets.

It hit near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which was the epicenter of an earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless. That earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and also injured more than 9,000 people. Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average.
