English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Obama Calls for End to the Cruelty of Family Separations
Obama took to social media to express his displeasure over the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border and called it cruel.
Former US President Barack Obama. (Reuters)
Chicago: Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday called for an end to the separation of migrant children from parents at the US-Mexico border, saying the ' cruelty' of the practice was contrary to American ideals.
"To watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents' arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together?" Obama said in a statement posted on Facebook.
"To find a way to welcome the refugee and the immigrant –- to be big enough and wise enough to uphold our laws and honor our values at the same time –- is part of what makes us American," said the former president, while acknowledging that Wednesday was World Refugee Day," Obama added.
Obama's comments joined a firestorm of opposition to the Donald Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy. The policy began in early May that caused the separation of more than 2,300 children from their parents after they crossed the US-Mexico border illegally.
Acknowledging the overwhelming criticism, President Trump said at the White House that he would sign an order to keep migrant families together, despite for days insisting that only a new law passed by Congress could halt the separations.
Trump's decision came after sustained bipartisan criticism, including from former first ladies who spoke out Monday.
Michelle Obama said simply, "Sometimes truth transcends party," while retweeting an excerpt of a newspaper op-ed by Laura Bush.
Bush wrote in the Washington Post: "I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."
She also compared the family separations to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, considered one of the darkest chapters of American history.
Also Watch
"To watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents' arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together?" Obama said in a statement posted on Facebook.
"To find a way to welcome the refugee and the immigrant –- to be big enough and wise enough to uphold our laws and honor our values at the same time –- is part of what makes us American," said the former president, while acknowledging that Wednesday was World Refugee Day," Obama added.
Obama's comments joined a firestorm of opposition to the Donald Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy. The policy began in early May that caused the separation of more than 2,300 children from their parents after they crossed the US-Mexico border illegally.
Acknowledging the overwhelming criticism, President Trump said at the White House that he would sign an order to keep migrant families together, despite for days insisting that only a new law passed by Congress could halt the separations.
Trump's decision came after sustained bipartisan criticism, including from former first ladies who spoke out Monday.
Michelle Obama said simply, "Sometimes truth transcends party," while retweeting an excerpt of a newspaper op-ed by Laura Bush.
Bush wrote in the Washington Post: "I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."
She also compared the family separations to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, considered one of the darkest chapters of American history.
Also Watch
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Grabs Lucky Goal as Spain Beat Iran 1-0
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression
- Yes, There's a Stranger Things Comic Book Now; Here's All We Know So Far
- Football Fans from Japan and Senegal Stayed Back to Clean Up World Cup Stadiums
- Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't Think She Has To Be 'Finished' To Tell Her Story