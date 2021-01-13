Barack Obama's 'Pivot to Asia' Architect Kurt Campbell to be White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to name an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, a spokeswoman for Biden's transition said on Wednesday.

Campbell, who served as the top US diplomat for Asia under President Barack Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is considered one of the architects of their "pivot to Asia" strategy, a much vaunted but still limited US rebalancing of resources to the region.

"I can confirm Kurt will be Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the NSC," the transition spokeswoman said, referring to the White House National Security Council.