1-MIN READ

Obama Says Biden Can 'Heal' US in Dark Times as Endorses Ex-VP

File photo of former US President Barack Obama.

File photo of former US President Barack Obama.

"Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery," Obama said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
Washington: Former US President Barack Obama formally endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid on Tuesday, saying his longtime deputy can unify and "heal" a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.


"Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery," Obama said in a 12-minute video.

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now," Obama said, adding that picking Biden as his running mate in 2008 "was one of the best decisions I ever made."

