English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Obama Says Trump is 'the Symptom, Not the Cause' of Division
The former president said that Trump is "just capitalising on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
File photo of former US president Barack Obama.
Loading...
Urbana: Former President Barack Obama said Friday his successor, President Donald Trump, is "the symptom, not the cause" of division and polarization in the US
Trump, the former president said, is "just capitalising on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
His comments came during a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he accepted an ethics in government award.
The remarks served as Obama's first steps into the political fray ahead of the fall campaign. While he has endorsed candidates and appeared at fundraising events, he has spent much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines.
In unusually direct terms, he made clear his concerns about politics in the Trump era and implored voters especially young people to show up at the polls in the November midterm elections.
"Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you this moment really is different," Obama said. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire." He later
added: "This is not normal."
The speech was a preview of the argument that Obama is likely to make throughout the fall.
On Saturday, the former president will stump for House Democratic candidates from California at an event in Orange County, a conservative-leaning part of California where Republicans are at risk of losing several congressional seats.
Next week, Obama plans to campaign in Ohio for Richard Cordray, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Ohio Democrats.
Obama's campaign activity will continue through October and will include fundraising appearances, according to an Obama adviser.
The adviser was not authorized to discuss Obama's thinking publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
While the former president will be visible throughout the general election, the adviser said that Obama will not be a daily presence on the campaign trail.
Trump, the former president said, is "just capitalising on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
His comments came during a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he accepted an ethics in government award.
The remarks served as Obama's first steps into the political fray ahead of the fall campaign. While he has endorsed candidates and appeared at fundraising events, he has spent much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines.
In unusually direct terms, he made clear his concerns about politics in the Trump era and implored voters especially young people to show up at the polls in the November midterm elections.
"Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you this moment really is different," Obama said. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire." He later
added: "This is not normal."
The speech was a preview of the argument that Obama is likely to make throughout the fall.
On Saturday, the former president will stump for House Democratic candidates from California at an event in Orange County, a conservative-leaning part of California where Republicans are at risk of losing several congressional seats.
Next week, Obama plans to campaign in Ohio for Richard Cordray, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Ohio Democrats.
Obama's campaign activity will continue through October and will include fundraising appearances, according to an Obama adviser.
The adviser was not authorized to discuss Obama's thinking publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
While the former president will be visible throughout the general election, the adviser said that Obama will not be a daily presence on the campaign trail.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- Gavaskar Reminds Shastri of India's Past Overseas Record
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...