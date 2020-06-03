WORLD

1-MIN READ

Of Course Black Lives Matter, Says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Calls George Floyd's Death 'Inexcusable'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

The British Prime Minister supported the right to protest, in a lawful and socially-distanced way, after the killing of George Floyd bu police in the United States stirred widespread anger.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday black lives mattered and he supported the right to protest, in a lawful and socially-distanced way, after the killing by police of George Floyd in the United States stirred widespread anger.

"Of course, black lives matter and I totally understand the anger, the grief that is felt not just in America but around the world and in our country as well," he told parliament.

"I also support, as I've said, the right to protest. The only point I would make ... is that any protest should be carried out lawfully and in this country protests should be carried out in accordance with our rules on social distancing."

Johnson says all British arms exports complied with the country's human rights obligations, "and the UK is possibly the most scrupulous country in that respect in the world". Most British police officers do not carry guns, though armed units have been involved in several fatal shootings in recent years.


