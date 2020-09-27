WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Officer Hurt, Suspect Detained After Police Station Shooting

Officer Hurt, Suspect Detained After Police Station Shooting

A police officer was hurt in a shooting at a Los Angeles police station late Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

LOS ANGELES: A police officer was hurt in a shooting at a Los Angeles police station late Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of tweets that the shooting occurred at its Harbor Station. The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury that’s not considered to be life-threatening, the department said. A suspect was in custody.

Chief Michel Moore said in a tweet that the officer was stable. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his “best wishes for a quick and full recovery” for the officer in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 27, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Next Story
Loading