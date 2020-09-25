WORLD

1-MIN READ

Officer Shot Dead While Detaining Suspect At London Station

A British police officer was shot dead inside a London police station early Friday while detaining a suspect.

LONDON: A British police officer was shot dead inside a London police station early Friday while detaining a suspect.

Londons Metropolitan Police force said the officer was shot at the Croydon Custody Center in the south of the city. The 23-year-old man being detained also sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition in a hospital.

The force said no police weapons were fired.

It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the U.K., which has strict firearms laws.

When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities, said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.

The force has launched a murder inquiry and the independent police watchdog is also investigating.

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
