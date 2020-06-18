WORLD

Offices, Hair Salons, Outdoor Dining in New York Set to Reopen in Phase 2 from June 22

Representative Image | People try to keep social distance as they enjoy a warm day during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. (Reuters)

Representative Image | People try to keep social distance as they enjoy a warm day during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. (Reuters)

New York City will begin phase two of reopening on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing continued improvements in coronavirus data.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
New York City will begin phase two of reopening on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing continued improvements in coronavirus data.

Offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, hair salons and barbershops are among the businesses allowed to reopen their doors during phase two.

"We've seen consistent progress and it is time to say to everyone get ready for phase two," de Blasio told a daily news conference.

De Blasio signed an executive order on Thursday launching the "Open Restaurants" initiative that will allow restaurants, cafes and bars that serve food to apply to utilize certain spaces like sidewalks for outdoor dining.

Backyard and patio seating will also be allowed. De Blasio said the initiative will help an estimated 5,000 restaurants and save some 45,000 jobs.

The mayor also announced that playgrounds will reopen on Monday across the city.

