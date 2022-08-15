Official at the Japanese Embassy Performs Jana Gana Mana on the Sanshin During I-Day Celebrations

Indian and Japanese officials sang as well as performed the Indian national anthem on the occasion of India’s 75th anniversary of Independence in the Japanese Embassy in Delhi on Monday.

The Japanese Embassy shared the video of the joint performance where two groups of Japanese and Indian officials sang as well as delivered a rendition of the national anthem through Indian, Japanese and western music instruments.

The Embassy of Japan presents a vocal & instrumental rendition of National Anthem of India on #IndependenceDay of India. Join us in this musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence! https://t.co/Xsay4fmA4l#AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/kodXHwvzqn — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) August 15, 2022

The Japanese officials also rendered a version of the Indian national anthem through a musical instrument named sanshin.

The Independence Day celebrations at the Japanese embassy in Tokyo coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India

The video of the performance by the officials was shot in front of a peepal tree which was planted by then crown prince Akihito and crown princess Michiko when they visited India in 1960.

“The Embassy staff members collectively perform in front of the symbolic Peepal tree which in itself is a personification of Japan-India friendship,” the embassy said.

“Dressed in traditional Indian attire, donning tricolor dupattas and holding the Indian National Flag high, the Japanese and Indian staff members of the Embassy proudly sing the National Anthem of India “Jana Gana Mana” on the Embassy premises. The celebrations mark the occasion of India completing 75 years of independence this auspicious year, which also coincides with 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India,” the embassy said in its statement.

Independence Day Celebrated Across Embassies in East Asia

The Independence Day celebrations were held across Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other east Asian countries with whom India shares cordial relations.

Meanwhile in Singapore, the national flag was unfurled by the Indian Navy aboard the INS Saryu at the Changi Naval Base.

Several South Korean cabinet and deputy cabinet ministers wished Indians living in South Korea on the occasion of Independence Day.

Congratulatory Remarks by Rep. Ahn Byung-gil, Vice Chairman of ROK-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, the 21st National Asssembly on the occasion of #IndependenceDayofIndia2022@IndiainROK @AmritMahotsav @MEAIndia #IndiaAt75 #IDAY2022 pic.twitter.com/FkEOLUcvHY — ICCR in Republic of Korea 주한인도문화원, 주한인도대사관 (@ICCSeoul) August 15, 2022

A cricket tournament was also organised in Incheon, South Korea to celebrate Independence Day.

Mr. Jang Jae Hak, Ambassador IR, Incheon city and President Kim Nam-ki, Korean Cricket Association graced the presentation ceremony. (2/2)@MEAIndia#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/WP7YzuYUCT — India in ROK (@IndiainROK) August 13, 2022

Several other musical renditions of the Indian national anthem went viral on Independence Day. Grammy winner Ricky Kej delivered a rendition of the national anthem with refugees who have taken shelter in India. Several Afghan and Myanmarese refugees along with a Cameroonian and Sri Lanka refugee sang the national anthem and also released the video which garnered over 330,000 views on Twitter.

Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LIgk9C2dEi — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 14, 2022

