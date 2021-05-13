world

Officials Add Vegas to Areas with COVID-19 Variant First Identified in India

A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Mosque in Ehrenfeld suburb, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)

Cases of a potentially concerning strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in India have now been found in Las Vegas and Nevada.

The Las Vegas area has been added to places in Nevada where authorities have detected cases of a potentially worrisome strain of the coronavirus first detected in India.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Tuesday that a woman in her 20s who had not travelled recently and was not vaccinated against COVID-19 tested positive for the variant subtype. She didn’t require hospitalisation.

A district spokeswoman said Wednesday there were no additional cases to report. Eight other cases of the variant were previously identified in northern Nevada, including four confirmed last week in the Reno area.

first published:May 13, 2021, 11:37 IST