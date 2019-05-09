Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out At Iran's Historic Bazaar of Tabriz in Iran

Around 5,500 shops at the historic market in the north-western city of Tabriz were damaged in a fire which took six hours to extinguish

-- | Associated Press

Updated:May 9, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out At Iran's Historic Bazaar of Tabriz in Iran
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Tehran: Iranian media say firefighters managed to put out a blaze that erupted at the historic market in the north-western city of Tabriz.

Thursday's report by the official Islamic Republic News Agency(IRNA) news agency says around 16 people were slightly injured in the fire, which erupted around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bazaar of Tabriz, which dates back 1,000 years.

Around 5,500 shops were damaged in a fire which took six hours to extinguish, according to IRNA

The bazaar has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2010 and was mentioned by Marco Polo when he travelled the Silk Road in the Middle Ages.

There was no word on what started the fire. The Bazaar of Tabriz has seen several fires over the past years due to disregard of safety measures.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram