Officials Say Virus' Ground Zero City Wuhan Conducted 113,609 Coronavirus Tests on May 15

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 113,609 nucleic acid tests on May 15, the local health authority said on Saturday.

Wuhan has launched a city-wide testing campaign after confirming last weekend its first cluster of Covid-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8 to contain the spread of the pathogen.

The number of tests administered on May 15 in the city of 11 million residents was more than 50% higher than the 72,791 tests conducted a day earlier, and was also the highest since the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission started publishing the data on Feb. 21.