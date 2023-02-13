CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » World » Ohio Officials Carry Out Controlled Blast to Stop Derailed Train with Hazardous Chemicals from Exploding
2-MIN READ

Ohio Officials Carry Out Controlled Blast to Stop Derailed Train with Hazardous Chemicals from Exploding

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 13:11 IST

East Palestine, Ohio

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains (Image: AP Photo)

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains (Image: AP Photo)

The officials used vinyl chloride to carry out a controlled blast to stop the hazardous chemicals in the derailed train from exploding but residents do not want to return to their homes

Fire safety crews in a controlled explosion set fire to hazardous chemicals which were at the risk of spilling over from a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio.

Fifty freight train carriages carrying highly combustible unsafe chemicals derailed and exploded near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border on February 4. The authorities then conducted a “controlled release” of vinyl chloride to stop an explosion.

Heavy smoke engulfed the skies of East Palestine, Ohio, triggering evacuations throughout the week. The authorities declared a state of emergency in East Palestine.

The train was ferrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said. The freight train belonged to Norfolk Southern

Authorities have given the green light to residents and said that they can return to their town. However, residents remained uneasy about returning.

A resident spoke to the Washington Post and said that they can smell a pungent odour which is a mixture of nail polish remover and burning tires.

The resident told the Washington Post that the authorities have said that the water in the area is untainted and that the air quality was safe.

One official told news outlets that dead fish were spotted on a water body and said residents were asked to wipe down all surfaces with diluted bleach. They were also advised to keep their homes airy.

Following the controlled explosion using vinyl chloride, authorities asked residents to return on Wednesday.

East Palestine has above 5,000 residents and more than 1,000 people have been affected by the man-made disaster.

Lawsuits have been filed against the railroad company, the Washington Post said in its report.

There have been no deaths due to the accident so far.

Freight trains ferry around 4.5m tons of toxic chemicals around US every year and more than 12,000 cars carrying hazardous materials pass through American cities and towns daily, the US Department of Transportation says, according to a report by the Guardian.

The Norfolk Southern in response to the accident has set up a “family assistance center” and is reimbursing residents who’ve fled their homes.

The company is yet to release a statement listing which chemicals were being carried on the cars of the freight train.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the controlled explosion involved vinyl chloride, its byproducts phosgene and hydrogen chloride, butyl acrylate and other chemicals but it also did not release a list of which chemicals were aboard the freight cars.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. controlled blasting
  2. Ohio
  3. train derailment
first published:February 13, 2023, 12:51 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 13:11 IST
Read More