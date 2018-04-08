English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ohio State University Revokes Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree
Cosby's retrial, which would start with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia, involves a woman who claims he drugged and assaulted her in 2004.
File photo of actor and comedian Bill Cosby arriving at court for the hearing in his sexual assault trial. (Photo: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to veteran actor Bill Cosby amid his retrial in a sexual assault case, which begins on Monday.
The 80-year-old comic's degree was rescinded after the university trustee’s approval, which is a first incident of the kind in the history of the OSU, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Cosby received the recognition when he spoke at commencement in 2001.
An Ohio State spokesman said the "Man and Boy" actor had admitted violating the principles and values of the varsity.
Cosby's retrial, which would start with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia, involves a woman who claims he drugged and assaulted her in 2004.
He has denied the allegation, calling the encounter consensual. Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
