The train that derailed in Ohio’s East Palestine carried more toxic chemicals than what was originally reported, news outlet ABC said in its report.

50 cars from a freight train derailed, spilling vinyl chloride, a highly volatile colourless gas used for commercial purposes, in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. The train was run by the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

East Palestine, Ohio.Dead fish everywhere. Thousands of residents demanding testing. Cities hours away scrambling to reassure public the water is safe. Potentially 5 million people along the Ohio River affected. MSM downplaying the situation.pic.twitter.com/CFb2Q0MeTx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

The authorities claimed that they carried out a controlled explosion to avert a blast-like explosion but residents in east Palestine have complained that the air in the city with less than 5,000 inhabitants smells like burnt tires and nail polish remover.

Following the controlled explosion, the residents were told to evacuate but on Wednesday the evacuation order was lifted and residents were told that they could return to their homes. However, East Palestine residents on Twitter and other social media outlets have expressed their concern and disappointment.

They do not feel that the situation is under control in their town.

The ABC report said that the rail cars that derailed were carrying ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene. The CDC warns that all of these chemicals are hazardous and harmful for humans, if they come into contact with them.

Ethylhexyl acrylate is a carcinogenic substance that can also cause burning and irritation of the skin and eyes. It can irritate the nose and throat, causing shortness of breath and coughing, if inhaled, according to the CDC.

There are fears regarding the Ohio river contamination which meets the water requirements of 10% of the American population. According to the news outlet Axios, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) said it detected substances released during the controlled explosion in the waters of Sulphur Run, Leslie Run, Bull Creek, North Fork Little Beaver Creek, Little Beaver Creek and the Ohio River.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials told a local news outlet WEWS-TV (based in Cleveland) that 3,500 fish across approximately 7.5 miles of streams south of the town have died. Other people said that animals in their farms were behaving oddly and one woman said that her chickens collapsed and died moments later.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad has been sued by two residents.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg has faced criticism from Republicans as well as members of his own party for delayed response to the incident.

