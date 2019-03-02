English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OIC Calls for 'Restraint and De-escalation' in South Asia, Say Pakistan Foreign Office
On Saturday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that the 46th session CFM concluded in Abu Dhabi with a resolution that 'supported' Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday called for "restraint and de-escalation" in South Asia as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means, Pakistan's Foreign Office said.
The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the inaugural plenary of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC meeting on Friday. She was the first Indian minister to address the OIC meeting.
India's participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to Swaraj to address the grouping which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.
On Saturday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that the 46th session CFM concluded in Abu Dhabi with a resolution that "supported" Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
"In a resolution the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia," it claimed.
The resolution also "expressed deep concern" over the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the FO claimed, adding that the resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.
The FO said that in the context of current volatile situation in the region, the OIC member states adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan, "which expressed grave concern over the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace; affirmed Pakistan's right to self-defence; and urged India to refrain from the threat or use of force."
This OIC resolution on regional peace and security in South Asia also welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's renewed offer of dialogue to India and the goodwill gesture of handing over the Indian pilot, the FO said.
The resolution called for "restraint and de-escalation" as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means, it added.
The OIC adopted two other resolutions sponsored by Pakistan on international disarmament and non-proliferation issues and reform of the UN Security Council.
The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the inaugural plenary of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC meeting on Friday. She was the first Indian minister to address the OIC meeting.
India's participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to Swaraj to address the grouping which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.
On Saturday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that the 46th session CFM concluded in Abu Dhabi with a resolution that "supported" Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
"In a resolution the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia," it claimed.
The resolution also "expressed deep concern" over the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the FO claimed, adding that the resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.
The FO said that in the context of current volatile situation in the region, the OIC member states adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan, "which expressed grave concern over the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace; affirmed Pakistan's right to self-defence; and urged India to refrain from the threat or use of force."
This OIC resolution on regional peace and security in South Asia also welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's renewed offer of dialogue to India and the goodwill gesture of handing over the Indian pilot, the FO said.
The resolution called for "restraint and de-escalation" as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means, it added.
The OIC adopted two other resolutions sponsored by Pakistan on international disarmament and non-proliferation issues and reform of the UN Security Council.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Biggest Opener, Madhuri Dixit Film Emerges Hit
- Ranveer Asked If He Ever Felt 'Insecure' When Deepika Worked With Ex Ranbir. His Answer
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results